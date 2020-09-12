Square launches cryptocurrency patent alliance to fight the trolls By Cointelegraph

Square launches cryptocurrency patent alliance to fight the trolls
Square, the United States-based financial services company headed by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, is establishing a consortium to fight patent trolling and ensure open access to technology in the crypto sector.
The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance, or COPA, seeks to democratize access to innovative technologies in the crypto sector, asserting that “open access to patents covering foundational cryptocurrency technologies is necessary for the community to grow, freely innovate, and build new and better products.”
