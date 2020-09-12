South Korean exchange traffic has risen sharply since June — Is this why? By Cointelegraph

South Korean exchange traffic has risen sharply since June — Is this why?
Data indicates that Coinone, a South Korean exchange, saw its user base rise by about 10,000 people per month after listing Kakao’s klaytn (KLAY) token in June.
The token was listed after Kakao, a tech giant who runs the most popular chat app in South Korea, made crypto transactions a part of their messaging app, KakaoTalk. Shortly after launch, Kakao announced that their messenger’s new crypto wallet function had surpassed 100,000 users in less than a day.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.