Sony to host PlayStation 5 Showcase, show off games on September 16

Sony plans to give fans waiting for the PlayStation 5 “one more look” at some games that will be available at and after the console launches this holiday.
The company tweeted a short teaser showing the console and controller that ends with the date and time of the PS5 Showcase. It’ll take place Wednesday, September 16th at 1pm PT/4pm ET.
PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020
Further, the tweet links to a blog post that says the Showcase will take about 40 minutes and feature “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”
Those interested can tune in live on Twitch or YouTube on Wednesday. If you can’t watch live, keep an eye on for any big announcements from the event.
Considering that the Xbox Series X pre-orders go live on September 22nd, Sony will likely reveal PS5 pricing at the Showcase. Knowing how much the console will cost could help customers decided whether to wait for the PS5 or go for the Series X or cheaper Series S consoles instead.
Source: Sony