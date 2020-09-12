Sir Terence Conran Passes Away at 88

Instagram

The British retail mogul has died at the age of 88 and London’s Design Museum is quick to pay tribute to the ‘proud patriot’ in the wake of his passing.

Sir Terence Conran, the “visionary” designer and retail mogul, has died aged 88.

Best known for founding homeware franchise Habitat, Conran popularised Scandinavian style which he brought to London in the 1960s and changed the face of retail in Britain. The Habitat chain was the beginning of a shopping empire which included Mothercare, Heals, Richards Shops and British Home Stores.

In a statement released through the Design Museum, which he founded, his family said he had “enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised the way we live in Britain.”

They added, “A proud patriot, Sir Terence promoted the best of British design, culture and the arts around the world and at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives.”

It continued, “Founding the Design Museum in London was one of his proudest moments and through its endeavours he remained a relentless champion of the importance of education to young people in the creative industries… In his private life he was adored by his family and friends and we will miss him dearly.”

He is survived by his wife Vicki, and children, sons Jasper, Sebastian and daughter Sophie.