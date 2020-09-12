Russia’s crypto law is a mixed bag, according to industry execs By Cointelegraph

Russia’s crypto law is a mixed bag, according to industry execs
Russia’s new cryptocurrency-related law, “On Digital Financial Assets,” or DFA, seems to have had little impact on the local cryptocurrency industry so far.
In its current form, the DFA law essentially provides legal status to digital assets like (BTC), but prohibits their use for payments in Russia.
