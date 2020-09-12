Rudy Guiliani To CNN: The Blacks ARE Your Enemy!!

Former New York City mayor is being called a racist, after he made disturbing comments last night, while appearing on CNN’s Chris Cuomo show.

During the appearance, Chris said that the controversial former Trump lawyer was “acting like Blacks are his enemy.”

And Ride quickly interrupted the talk show host by yelling out “They are.”

Wow:

