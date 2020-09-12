Rudy Guiliani To CNN: The Blacks ARE Your Enemy!!

Former New York City mayor is being called a racist, after he made disturbing comments last night, while appearing on CNN’s Chris Cuomo show.

During the appearance, Chris said that the controversial former Trump lawyer was “acting like Blacks are his enemy.”

And Ride quickly interrupted the talk show host by yelling out “They are.”

Wow:

Look at the reaction on Twitter:

Rudy was the US Associate Attorney General from 1981 to 1983, he was the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 to 1989. After a failed New York City Mayoral election campaign in 1989, he succeeded in 1993, and was reelected in 1997, holding a platform of toughness on crime.