Rolling Stones Sets New Record With Latest No. 1 Album in U.K.

WENN

The Mick Jagger-fronted rock band have made history in U.K. chart as the first group to score a number one album in six different decades following ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue.

The Rolling Stones have set a new U.K. chart record after narrowly edging out singer Declan McKenna to snag their 13th number one album.

The reissue of the ageing rockers’ 1973 release “Goats Head Soup” took first place by just over 800 sales units, leaving McKenna to settle for second place with “Zeros“.

The achievement makes the Stones the first group in Official Chart history to score a number one album in six different decades, while the stars are now level with Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams in total chart-toppers.

Only The Beatles have more, with a current tally of 17.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are keeping things sexy in the U.K. singles chart, holding on to pole position for a second consecutive week as they lead an all-rap top three.

Hip-hop newcomer 24kGoldn climbs to two with “Mood”, featuring Iann Dior, and British MC Headie One takes “Ain’t It Different” with AJ Tracey and Stormzy to number three.