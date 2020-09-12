Robbie Amell Forced to ‘Get Back Into Shape’ Ahead of Shirtless Role in ‘Babysitter’ Sequel

WENN

The Firestorm of CW’s ‘The Flash’ admits he was concerned about being out of shape as he had to appear shirtless the entire time in ‘The babysitter: Killer Queen’.

Actor Robbie Amell had to hit the gym before filming his new movie “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” – in which he’s shirtless the entire time.

The sequel, which is now streaming on Netflix, features Robbie reprising his role as Max from the 2017 original. And according to the 32 year old, he knew before he even read the script he’d have to start working out.

“I kind of figured that… I didn’t think I was gaining a shirt from one to two,” Robbie told TooFab.

The new dad admitted he did “have to worry about being a father and getting back into shape… The second I found out we were doing a sequel I was like, ‘Alright, I better start working out a little bit.’ ”

According to Robbie, there was one scene where director McG planned on putting the star in a shirt, but then suggested he go shirtless for the sake of continuity.

“I was like, ‘Nope… McG, it’s way funnier, I think we earned it, no shirt,’ ” he said. “He thought it was hilarious, we put the name tag directly to my skin. That’s just kind of what this movie is. It’s self aware and we always want to have a good time.”

The first 2017 teen comedy horror film also starred Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, and Bella Thorne – all of whom return for the new instalment.