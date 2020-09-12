Report: MLB bubble plan finalized, waiting for union approval

Playing inside a bubble has worked exceedingly well for the NBA and NHL this summer, and as Major League Baseball’s postseason quickly approaches, the league has plans to implement a bubble environment.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB’s postseason bubble plan has been finalized and the league is awaiting approval from the players’ association. Questions still remain about when and how families would enter the bubble, and a neutral-site playoff format is expected to be finalized also, Passan adds.

In a March agreement, MLB was given authority to enact a bubble format similar to that of the NBA and NHL. The latest reports have the National League teams playing at MLB stadiums in Texas and the American League teams playing in California stadiums.

The highest remaining seed in the NL would play its division series at Globe Life Field, and the next-highest seed would face its opponent at Minute Maid Park. The top seed from the AL would be the home team at Petco Park in San Diego, and the other series would be held at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. The AL Championship Series would be played in San Diego and the NLCS in Arlington.

Under the finalized plan created by MLB, the World Series would begin on Oct. 20 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and would end no later than Oct. 28. The playoffs as a whole are set to begin on Sept. 29.