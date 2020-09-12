Report: Alvin Kamara lands five-year, $77.1 million extension

Kamara missed part of training camp this season due his frustrations related to contract negotiations. It was then reported that the Saints were open to trading the 25-year-old, but that was quickly proved to be false.

New Orleans had been discussing a new deal with Kamara throughout the summer. While he isn’t getting McCaffrey money, which equals $16 million per year, the Saints have made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid running backs.

Since 2017, Kamara’s 4,476 scrimmage yards ranks fifth in the NFL. Last season he rushed for 797 yards and five touchdowns while adding 533 yards and one touchdown receiving.

Kamara was set to earn $2.133 million this season on the final year of his rookie deal.