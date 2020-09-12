Renault tests blockchain platform for parts compliance By Cointelegraph

Renault tests blockchain platform for parts compliance
Luxury carmaker Groupe Renault (PA:) tested its blockchain project aimed to ease compliance certification of vehicle components.
The project, Extended Compliance End-to-End Distributed, or better known as XCEED, grew out of Renault’s partnership with other companies to develop a blockchain supply-chain solution by sharing data. It’s built on the Hyperledger Fabric network and deployed in collaboration with IBM (NYSE:). XCEED tracks and certifies regulatory compliance of vehicle components.
