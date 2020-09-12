Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to three-year, $48M extension

If Kupp were to earn the full $16 million annually, he’d come in as the 12th-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

A third-round pick out of Eastern Washington back in 2017, Kupp has morphed into one of the more reliable receivers in the league. Last season saw him catch 94 passes for 1,161 yards while hauling in 10 touchdowns. The 27-year-old pass-catcher also grabbed 72.6 percent of his targets.

This is just the continuation of these Rams paying their core players large sums of money in recent years.

Los Angeles Rams contracts

Aaron Donald: Six years, $135 million

Jared Goff: Four years, $134 million

Jalen Ramsey: Five years, $100 million

Cooper Kupp: Three years, $48 million

Robert Woods: Five years, $34 million

Time will tell as it relates to how this approach will affect the Rams long-term. They are coming off a down 2019 season after earning a trip to the Super Bowl the year before.

Many experts believe that Los Angeles is now a tier below the defending NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. They’ll have to prove said experts wrong moving forward.