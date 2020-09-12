Rajon Rondo’s brother ejected from Game 5 of Rockets-Lakers after verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook

Only Russell Westbrook could find a way to argue with a fan inside a mostly empty arena.

During the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Game 5 between the Lakers and Rockets, the Houston star stepped out of the lane after a LeBron James free throw attempt and began talking to someone in the stands. It turns out that someone was William Rondo, the older brother of Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo.

Westbrook repeatedly yelled, “Who you talking to?” at William Rondo, according to The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver. Security then escorted William out of the arena.

The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears noted William Rondo is not your typical family member visiting the campus just to offer support and watch games. He is the the president of Global Concierge Services and in charge of the barbers, braiders and manicurists inside the NBA “bubble.” It’s unclear what William Rondo said in order to provoke Westbrook, but the NBA had warned guests about using profane or abusive language.

As for what happened on the court, the Lakers easily dispatched the Rockets, ending the second-round series with a 119-96 win and advancing to the Western Conference finals. Westbrook scored 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 36 minutes.

