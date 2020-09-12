Ragin’ Cajuns upset No. 23 Iowa State

It ended up being the first upset of the young college football season. Louisiana headed to Ames to take on the 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones Saturday afternoon.

The Ragin’ Cajuns found themselves as 11-point road underdogs in their season opener. However, special teams came to play big-time as Louisiana looked to pull off the first real upset of the season.

That included cornerback Eric Garror taking a punt back 83 yards for a touchdown to help give Louisiana a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter.