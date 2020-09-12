Q,amp;A with M. G. Siegler on Apple's identity and future direction, its rivalry with Facebook and battle with Epic, the 30% cut policy, and on life as a VC (Alex Kantrowitz/OneZero )

Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero :
Q,amp;A with M. G. Siegler on Apple’s identity and future direction, its rivalry with Facebook and battle with Epic, the 30% cut policy, and on life as a VC — Apple’s identity, the Epic Games beef, and brewing competition with Facebook … For years, Apple had a clear identity: It was the world’s best devices maker.
