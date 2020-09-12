Police ready for more protests in Melbourne; SA allows Aussie cricketers out of hotel quarantine for training; Queensland-NSW border dispute drags on

Police have issued a stern warning to Melbourne’s anti-lockdown protesters after a fearsome response to an underwhelming rally yesterday.

Authorities were bracing themselves for hundreds of people to attend a planned ‘Freedom Walk’ through the Melbourne CBD, as the state faces another two weeks under stage four lockdown restrictions.

Online, participants began blaming each other on the group chat for the lacklustre turnout.

One group admin admitted things didn’t go to plan yesterday but had high hopes for today’s rally.

“Plenty of people showed up, but the police planning prevented people from grouping up, so they had to scatter,” they said.

“Tomorrow the police will be on the back foot, and we’ll be able to rise.”

Would-be protesters have been warned the same will happen again today if planned rallies go ahead.