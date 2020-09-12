Pfizer, BioNTech propose expanding COVID-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 volunteers By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

2/2

() – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) have proposed to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the enrollment of their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to up to about 44,000 participants, the companies said on Saturday.

The initial target figure for the trial was up to 30,000 participants, which the companies said they expect to reach by next week.

The proposed expansion would allow the companies to enroll people as young as 16 and people with chronic, stable HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B.

“As stated previously, based on current infection rates, the companies continue to expect that a conclusive readout on efficacy is likely by the end of October,” the companies added in a joint statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR