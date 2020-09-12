OnePlus posts online guides for unreleased phones, including 8T, 8T Pro

Late Friday, OnePlus put up several guides for several yet-to-be-announced smartphones, including the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro.

Leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted links to the Q,amp;A guides on his Twitter page. There are five guides in total for the following devices: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord N100, OnePlus Nord N105g and something with codename ‘SS9805.’

Unfortunately, the Q,amp;A guides themselves don’t reveal much about the related devices. The guide pages list ‘New features,’ ‘Get Started,’ ‘Usage Tips’ and ‘Common Questions’ as categories to explore. Each category features plain, generic smartphone renders with screenshots of different parts of OxygenOS.

For example, the OnePlus 8T guide includes several images of the upcoming OxygenOS 11 release, such as the new always-on display, Zen Mode, ‘Seamless Operation’ and dark mode. The Seamless Operation section specifically highlights how the new OxygenOS 11 places content lower on the screen to make it easier to reach on big screens.

OnePlus put up guides for some unannounced devices: – OnePlus 8T [https://t.co/AYKJrfU7gL]

– OnePlus 8T Pro [https://t.co/zGBNtGLFdj]

– OnePlus Nord N100 [https://t.co/SmDJnuqJZS]

– OnePlus Nord N105g [https://t.co/PMFibiTLLm]

– Codename “SS9805” [https://t.co/wNGWqyVEae] — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 11, 2020

The OnePlus 8T, 8T Pro and the unknown ‘SS9805’ device all sport the same guide pages and renders, while the two ‘Nord’ devices lack the ‘New features’ category about OxygenOS 11 and have slightly different ‘Get Started’ and ‘Usage Tips’ sections.

That could mean the unknown SS9805 device will be a flagship device of some kind, with the Nord phones sporting a different version of OxygenOS 11. However, I doubt that will be the case since it doesn’t make sense for OnePlus to maintain two different versions of its phone software for different model tiers.

Speaking of Nord, it’s also not clear what these devices are. Neither the Nord N100 or N105g models correlate to the existing Nord phone. However, it’s worth noting that OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei previously said the company planned to bring another Nord phone to North America by the end of 2020. I’d say it’s a safe guess that the N100 and the N105g are the regular and 5G variants of that rumoured Nord device.

With all that in mind, I’d say that this fall is going to be an exciting time for OnePlus fans, especially those who like mid-range devices. OnePlus’ first Nord phone was well-liked, even though it didn’t come to Canada. If one of these new Nords does make its way to Canada, it could prove a popular alternative to expensive flagships.

Source: Evan Blass