One dead after two-car crash in southwest Denver

Matilda Coleman
One person died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Denver, police tweeted.

The crash occurred in the 2800 block of South Federal Boulevard. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

