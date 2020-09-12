OG partners with blockchain-based gaming technology company By Cointelegraph

OG partners with blockchain-based gaming technology company
Esports organization OG has partnered with a blockchain-based gaming technology company DMScript.
According to The Esports Observer, the OG Esport team – CS: GO – will promote DMScript products to its fanbase by wearing clothes that display the company’s logo during participation in electronic sports tournaments held around the world.
