Nurse attacked in Westmead Hospital, man charged over alleged assault

A man who came to hospital for treatment allegedly attacked two workers, leaving one with a “horrific” injury.

The 26-year-old man attended Westmead Hospital in Sydney’s west about 5am yesterday.

Police allege he grew aggressive, and attacked a 40-year-old male security guard and a 31-year-old nurse.

Chief Inspector Traci Watt condemned an alleged attack at a Sydney hospital. ()

The nurse suffered a laceration on her forehead that required medical attention.

Chief Inspector Traci Watt condemned the attack on hospital staff.

“No person deserves to be assaulted in their workplace,” she said.

She said the nurse had since been released from hospital and was recovering at home.

The 26-year-old remained in hospital overnight before being taken to a police station about 11am today, where he was charged.

He was refused bail and will appear in court tomorrow.