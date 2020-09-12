NRL news, Gold Coast Titans down Brisbane Broncos twice in one season

The Gold Coast Titans have defeated the Broncos twice in a single season, a club first, in a convincing 18-6 victory at CBUS Stadium.

The Titans ran riot for much of the match in a win that will surely ring alarm bells around Red Hill as the Broncos slumped to a record ninth straight loss, the worst in club history.

Darius Boyd drew first blood for Brisbane inside the opening minutes when he hustled Jamal Fogarty on a grubber into the try-zone.

But sparking to life, the Titans notched up three unanswered tries to steam away with the win and their second trounce of the Broncos in 2020.

Titans go the length in spectacular team try. (Getty) (Getty)

The Titans’ night was headlined by a spectacular team-try when Ash Taylor ignited a piece of brilliance from his own try-line.

Four players linked up to run the length of the field and send the Titans’ faithful into mayhem early in the second half.

“That was an excellent team try from the Titans,” said Kevin Walters in commentary.

“That was brilliant work from heir own half, virtually their own gaol line!”

Titans score sensational team try

Queensland great Corey Parker added: “The Titans are playing for keeps here, up against their big brother.”

The win sees a huge shift in the balance of power in the sunshine state as the Titans cemented their place as the highest finishing Queenslanders in the NRL this season.