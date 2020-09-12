NRL news | Brad Fittler’s ‘daddy’ roast for Nathan Cleary

NSW coach Brad Fittler had his Blues halfback Nathan Cleary lined up on Sunday.

Cleary appeared on The Sunday Footy Show and Freddy was determined to have some fun, regardless of Penrith leading the NRL largely thanks to their No.7’s superb form.

Peter Sterling asked Cleary if the Panthers would look at resting players over the final two rounds, to rest niggling injuries.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, I don’t have too many niggles like some of the other guys at the moment,” Cleary said.

Fittler responded: “Well, mate, you should do more work.”

Cleary: “What was that?”

Fittler: “You should do more work. If you’re not hurt or sore or carrying injuries at the moment, you’re not doing enough.”

Cleary: “I reckon, as well.”

But Fittler wasn’t finished.

“Sterlo touched on Ivan – do you call him dad at training? Or Ivan? Or coach?” he asked.

Cleary: “You’ve asked me this before, you know the answer.”

Fittler: “I forgot the answer.”

Cleary: “I call him dad. I don’t know, it feels weird calling him Ivan.”

Fittler: “Ever daddy? Does it ever get extended to daddy?”

Cleary: “You’re an idiot.”

Cleary reaching ‘peak of his powers’

Cleary is arguably the best player in the NRL this season, the leading hand in a club record streak of 13 wins for the Panthers; which stayed alive with a 20-2 win over Parramatta on Friday. He has thrived as Penrith’s top playmaking option and has also enjoyed playing alongside junior halves partner Jarome Luai.

The sharp five-eighth was under pressure from young gun Matt Burton but has responded brilliantly and cemented his position.

“I can’t speak highly enough for Jarome,” Cleary said.

“I absolutely love playing alongside him. There was definitely a lot of talk around, especially earlier in the year, about Burto – who’s obviously a great player as well – taking that No.6 jumper.

“Jarome, it’s a credit to him. He’s waited in the wings for so long, he’s probably been ready for the last year or two but waited behind Jimmy [Maloney]. He’s got his chance and he’s taken it with both hands.

“He’s really worked into the season as well. I think he’s probably been our best player over the last month. He’s got so much strike, he’s that X-factor in the team. He’s working really hard on his defence, kicking game and stuff like that and it’s showing on the field.”