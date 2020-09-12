NRL news, Boyd Cordner emotional in tribute to cousin ahead of Knights clash

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner was seen fighting back tears at the SCG before kick-off against the Knights during a touching tribute to his cousin Joel Dark.

The Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights both stood for a minute’s silence before their clash on Saturday night in a mark of respect for young league player Dark, who tragically died on Friday.

The 19-year-old collapsed on the field after a head knock while playing first-grade for Central Newcastle in a rugby league game last Sunday. He had been in a critical condition in John Hunter Hospital all week, but his death was confirmed on Friday with all matches in the Newcastle Rugby League postponed this weekend.

The Roosters also wore black armbands in honour of Dark.

Cordner left the Roosters’ biosecurity bubble at the start of the week to be by Dark’s bedside, and during the minute’s silence he was obviously still feeling the raw emotions of his family’s tragic loss.

Cordner bravely played despite his personal heartache and helped set up the Roosters’ opening try with his pass putting in Josh Morris to score.

The Roosters captain unfortunately came off before half-time after failing a HIA following an awkward contest to score a try. He was later ruled out of returning to the game with the Roosters erring on the side of caution.