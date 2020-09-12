‘Nomadland’ Wins Golden Lion at 2020 Venice Film Festival

Fox Searchlight Pictures

The movie directed by Chloe Zhao and fronted by Frances McDormand takes home the top honor at the Venice Film Festival which has Cate Blanchett among the judges this year.

Frances McDormand‘s acclaimed new movie “Nomadland” was the unsurprising winner of the Venice Film Festival’s top award on Saturday (12Sep20).

Cate Blanchett and her jury named Chloe Zhao‘s new movie the winner of the 2020 Golden Lion honour for best film while there were also big wins for former “The Crown” star Vanessa Kirby, Pierfrancesco Favino, and filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who took home the Silver Lion prize for Best Director.

Meanwhile, the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Michel Franco‘s film “Nuevo Orden” and newcomer Ana Rocha de Sousa picked up two rookie awards for her film “Listen“.

The full list of winners is: