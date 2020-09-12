“No need to make it a national issue,” Devendra Fadnavis on Kangana Ranaut-BMC issue

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai on September 9 after a long back and forth on social media about her views of the city and the state. She went straight head-on in a war with Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav Thackrey after the Brahinmumbai Municipal Corporation tried to demolish her property in Mumbai.

Reacting to this, leader of the opposition party and ex-CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said that the matter should not be blown out of proportion as there are more important things to deal with. He said, Daily the cases are rising in Maharashtra, 40% of deaths on account of Covid-19 are in Maharashtra. All I would say to the government is that if it would employ even 50% of the energy it is utilising in fighting Kangana to instead fight corona, it will be able to save lives.”

He further added, “Where was the need to say she shouldn’t come to Mumbai? There was no need to make it a national issue, she’s not a national leader.”