NHL offseason trade tracker 2020: List of deals completed

As teams are eliminated from the postseason, their trade window opens.

And with free agency set to begin at noon ET on Oct. 9 and a bunch of teams needing to shed money to fit under the salary cap’s upper limit ($81.5 million) — or add to it to stay above the lower limit ($60.2 million) — it’s time to wheel and deal.

A number of big names are rumored to be on the trade block, including the Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau and Penguins netminder and pending restricted free agent Matt Murray. Canucks GM Jim Benning told reporters, “We’re going to have to make some tough decisions, maybe even on some young players to make sure that we give ourselves the best chance next year to be competitive.”

The list of unrestricted free agents available this year is chock full of game-changing players while there’s a strong possibility an offer sheet will be submitted for an RFA. But, as with everything, it all comes down to money and teams are already clearing cap room.

Here’s a list of every trade completed during the 2020 offseason.

NHL trade tracker 2020

DATE TEAM PLAYERS TEAM PLAYERS Sept. 11 Wild Nick Bjugstad (F) Penguins* 2021 conditional pick Sept. 7 Canadiens Jake Allen (G), 2022 seventh-round pick Blues 2020 third-round pick (from WSH), 2020 seventh-round pick (from CHI) Aug. 25 Maple Leafs Evan Rodrigues (F), Filip Hallander (F), David Warsofsky (D), 2020 first-round pick Penguins Kaspari Kapanen (F), Pontus Aberg (F), Jesper Lindgren (D)

* Pittsburgh is retaining a portion of Bjugstad’s salary for the 2020-21 season; TSN’s Frank Seravalli reports it is 50 percent.