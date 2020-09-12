“New hair, don’t care,” Priyanka Chopra flaunts her bangs with a pretty picture

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Five months into lockdown, a makeover is long due and the first thing every girl starts with is the hair. Taking the eternal tradition forward, global style icon Priyanka Chopra got a new hairdo and it’s as cute as ever. 

The actor shared a selfie on social media, flaunting her new bangs and coloured hair. All dressed up as she’s a busy bee on work calls and interviews all day, Priyanka looked fresh as a daisy in the picture. Wide-eyed and wearing a blue number that brightened her eyes further, PeeCee captioned the picture, “New hair, don’t care.” 

 

Check out the selfie below. 

Priyanka chopra

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR