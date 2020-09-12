NASCAR at Richmond live race updates, results, highlights from Federated Auto Parts 400

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The second 2020 race of the NASCAR playoffs arrives Saturday afternoon with five drivers within 10 points of each other around the postseason elimination line.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch are seven and four points above the cutoff, respectively, while Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer are tied for the final of 12 positions that will advance when the field trims down from 16 after next weekend. Cole Custer trails Almirola and Bowyer by just three points.

Competition at Richmond on Saturday should be heated, then, with drivers knowing they’re a single mistake from tumbling out of contention.

Here’s what the playoff picture looks like heading into Richmond:

RankDriverPoints to cutoff
1Kevin Harvick+73
2Denny Hamlin+54
3Joey Logano+27
4Brad Keselowski+22
5Alex Bowman+19
6Martin Truex Jr.+16
7Chase Elliott+12
8Austin Dillon+10
9William Byron+9
10Kyle Busch+7
11Kurt Busch+4
12Aric Almirola0
13Clint Bowyer0
14Cole Custer-3
15Ryan Blaney-17
16Matt DiBenedetto-17

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Richmond. Follow below for complete results from the Federated Auto Parts 400.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Richmond live race updates, highlights from Federated Auto Parts 400

Updates will begin when engines are fired at about 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond will wave shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

The 7:30 p.m. ET start time will make mid-race adjustments key for race teams, even at a short track (0.75 miles) like Richmond. The track will be hot and slick at the beginning of the race and get cooler and faster as the night progresses. And Richmond Raceway is notoriously tough on tires and brakes.

Richmond Raceway obviously has lights, so a weather delay could push the race into the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday. The race is scheduled for 400 laps (300 miles) and needs to reach the halfway point to be considered official in the event of weather issues.

NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond

Here is the complete starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Joey Logano22Team Penske
3Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
4Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
5William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
6Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
7Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
8Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
12Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
13Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
14Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
15Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
16Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
17Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
18Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
20Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
21Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
22Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
24Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
25Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
26Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
27Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
28Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
29Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
30Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
31John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
32JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
33Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
34Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
35Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
36Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
37Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
38James Davison53Rick Ware Racing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR