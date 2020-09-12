Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka 2020 Women’s final results and news

The final step in Naomi Osaka’s moving tribute to victims of racial injustice will be realised on Sunday morning when she steps onto centre court to contest the US Open against Victoria Azarenka.

Regardless of the result, the 22-year-old has cemented her place among those select few athletes who transcend sport, says tennis great Sam Smith.

It’s been a near-flawless tournament for Osaka who has been on a mission not entirely focused on her on-court performances at her home grand slam.

Osaka’s brave stand began in the first round of the tournament when she entered court wearing a black face-mask with the name ‘Breonna Taylor’. Taylor had become a symbolic figure in the Black Lives Matter movement after being killed by US police as racial tensions in the country continue.

“I have seven [masks],” she said following the win.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I’ll get to the finals and you can see all of them.”

It seems almost written then that on Sunday Osaka’s stance will reach its zenith, and according to Smith it’s a moral decision that shows the transformation a young talent into a sports icon.

“I have a feeling that no-one told her to do that, you know how you always think agents have told players to do things? This is not commercial in any way, it’s come completely from Naomi,” Smith exclusively told Wide World of Sports.

“She’s the highest-paid female athlete in the world, she has mega-deals, her sponsors have got behind her.

“Japan is a very conservative country, particularly on these matters, and that country is behind her, especially the youth, and the tour has backed her.

“At the Western and Southern Open, after the shooting of another young man she didn’t want to play. She’s clearly someone who feels things very deeply, and she was prepared to be defaulted. She felt it wasn’t right to play on that day, and good for the tour, they stood right behind her. They cancelled play, and then she went on and played the day after.

“It shows that when there’s something very authentic going on in your life, she can manage the platform. She’s not doing it to help her tennis, but it’s made her mature, it’s made her think, and that greater maturity, and perspective, is helping her tennis, especially in the big moments.

“That’s to me where she’s really changed as a player, she recognises where she needs to lift her level, exactly as someone like Serena does.”

It has been an extraordinary change in Osaka, who struggled greatly with her rise to superstardom after winning the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open back-to-back. Having publicly broken down in tears at times last year, she has risen as a figure of self-confidence and power.

Osaka and Azarenka have previously played three times, with the Japanese star holding a 2-1 edge over the Belarusian.