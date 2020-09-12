Mukesh Chhabra reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s allegations of drug use

After a three-day interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty was taken in custody for procurement and use of drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She also named 25 other A-listers from the industry in her interrogation who will be summoned by NCB soon. A few names that surfaced on the internet from the interrogation were of Sara Ali Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta.

Reacting to the accusation, Mukesh Chhabra told an online portal that he will be taking legal actions against Rhea for defaming him and dragging him in the matter. He said, “She is just naming any and every one randomly. Maybe she thinks it will help her case. But this is not fair. I’ve nothing to do with drugs of any kind. I don’t even smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol, so where’s the question of consuming hard drugs?”

He further added that Rhea only took his name to get back at home for not defending her, “She’s taking revenge on me for not speaking up in my defence. I have kept quiet. I decided that is the best way to let the current furore die down. But now by naming me Rhea has seriously compromised my name. I need to clear my reputation.”

He also revealed that his lawyers are already looking into the matter, “We are definitely taking legal action against Rhea. We’re now looking at what remedial legal action is most appropriate. But I’d sincerely advise Rhea to not throw around names to deflect attention from herself. It won’t help her. I can’t speak for others. But my name has been dragged into this purely with malicious intent.”