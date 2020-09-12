More Than 50 Dead After Gold Mines Collapsed in Eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — More than 50 people are dead after landslides caused the collapse of three artisanal gold mines near the city of Kamituga in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday, officials said.

Heavy rains for days led to the disaster.

“The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” saidKamituga’s mayor, Alexandre Bundya. “A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims.”

Diwa Honoré, who survived the tragedy, said more than 50 people had been in the three mines, which are about 55 yards deep.

“Kamituga is in mourning,” wrote Dieudonné Bazika, sharing a video on social media showing the aftermath. Hundreds of people gathered to observe and help in rescue efforts.