MMA fighter Peter Stanonik hit in groin twice by Raymond Daniels

Not one, but two Bellator fights were deemed a non-contest after shocking low blows in different bouts.

Peter Stanonik was left whimpering on the canvas in tears after copped a wild spin-kick from Raymond Daniels straight to his groin in the opening round of their main-card opener at Bellator 245. Stanonik instantly dropped to the ground, spat out his mouth-guard and needed all five minutes of a timeout to recover.

Bellator Kickboxing champion Raymond Daniels lands low blow on Peter Stanonik. (Twitter)

However seconds later he then copped yet another unintentional foul with a kick by Daniels again striking Stanonik below the belt.

This time Stanonik was in even more pain, grunting heavily and drooling as he crawled along the canvas clutching at his groin in agony.

The refs called the bout a no-contest with Stanonik clearly in no position to continue fighting.

After the second low blow a stretcher was even brought out to help Stanonik exit the cage.

According to combat sports reporter Marc Raimondi, Stanonik was in a wheelchair at the hospital after the fight, with a “contusion to his groin area”.

It seemed to be an unfortunate theme on the night.

On the undercard there was surprisingly another no-contest after an illegal knee to the groin of Jack May as he wrestled Tyrell Fortune on the cage.

Unlike Stanonik though, May was unable to recover after his five-minute timeout and the bout was void.