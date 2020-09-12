MMA Fighter May LOSE TESTICLES After Brutal Groin Kick!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

An MMA fighter may end up losing both of his testicles, after a gruesome groin kick, has learned. The incident occurred last night, when a fight between Peter Stanonik and Raymond Daniels at Bellator 245 ended in horror. Daniels kicked Stanonik in the nuts with a pair of devastating kicks found their way to  groin.

The horror show began in the second round, when Daniels went for a roundhouse kick that squarely hit Stanonik square in the balls. Stanonik immediately went down and stayed down, taking the entire five-minutes timeout to recover.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR