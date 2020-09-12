Meghan Markle Calls This the “Best Accessory” for Success

“A big piece of this is trying to transform the idea of charity to community,” she expressed while at the organization’s headquarters last year. “And the way that we do that I think as people, is we go into our closet as a woman as you say, ‘I’m gonna make a donation.’ You don’t go through your closet and just toss in a box whatever you don’t care about anymore. That’s charity as we know it today.”

“Community is going through your closet and saying, this is the blazer that I wore when I nailed my first job interview and got my dream job,” she continued. “And I don’t need that anymore, because I am where I want to be. But if I’m able to share that blazer and be part of another woman’s success story, then that’s community.”

For the collection, she worked with Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and Misha Nonoo.