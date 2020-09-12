Marley Shelton Confirms Return to ‘Scream 5’

WENN

The Deputy Judy Hicks depicter is returning for the next installment of the ‘Scream’ franchise, reuniting with other original stars like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

–

Marley Shelton, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Gallner have completed the cast for the next “Scream” movie.

Hours after Neve Campbell confirmed she would be returning to the horror franchise, as Sidney Prescott, for “Scream 5“, Shelton revealed she will also be joining the cast and reprising her role as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Meanwhile, “13 Reasons Why” star Minnette, Gooding and Gallner have also been added to the cast.

They’ll join other returning cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette and newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega.

“Scream 5” will begin shooting later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina.