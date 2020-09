Marcus Smart offered a great quote about his huge block in the Boston Celtics’ series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Celtics beat the Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Boston was protecting a two-point lead with around a minute left when the ball was pushed ahead to Norman Powell, who went up for a fast-break layup. Smart made an incredible block on the play to help Boston maintain the lead.