Luke Hodge questions Shaun Burgoyne contract extension, Hawthorn Hawks news

Hawthorn great Luke Hodge says his club’s decision to extend Shaun Burgoyne’s contract for another year has left him as “confused as ever”.

Burgoyne, the oldest player on the Hawks list, was given an extension for a 20th and final season in 2021 where he will attempt to reach the magical 400-game mark.

The 37-year-old is already the games record holder among Indigenous players in VFL/AFL history, and will eventually transition into an off-field role.

While Hodge said he was happy for his triple premiership teammate, he said the decision seemed to go against the rebuild that looks to be awaiting Hawthorn.

Burgoyne passed Adam Goodes as the all-time Indigenous games record holder in 2019 (AAP)

“I’m absolutely rapt (for Shaun Burgoyne after the contract extension),” Hodge told SEN’s Crunch Time.

“As far as Hawthorn for where they’re going and where they’re aiming, I’m confused as ever.

“I thought the writing was on the wall a few weeks ago when they said they weren’t going to get rid of their first draft pick, they started to play a lot of younger guys to get them ready and I thought they were well positioned.”

Hodge suggested that the decision to sign Burgoyne for another year went against coach Alastair Clarkson’s usual method of operation, and wondered if he had been overruled.

The Burgoyne call has left Hodge wondering whether coach Alastair Clarkson has been overruled (Getty)

“For Burgoyne, I think it’s great but (coach Alastair Clarkson) has always been about ‘who’s going to be in our next premiership team’ and I don’t know if Clarko loves Shaun enough that he’s overpowered (football boss) Graham Wright or he’s confused where they’re going … I don’t know,” he said.

“It’s interesting now what they’re going to do with (Paul) Puopolo, (James) Frawley and the other guys in their 30s who are playing OK footy as well.

“It’s great for Shaun (Burgoyne) but I’m just a little bit confused now about where Hawthorn are heading now with their list.”

Burgoyne has played 11 games this season and has averaged 10.6 possessions per game while kicking 10 goals.