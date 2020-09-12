Luke Bracey to Channel Jerry Schilling in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Biopic

WENN/FayesVision/Kyle Blair

The forthcoming project about the ‘Suspicious Minds’ hitmaker, which is set to resume filming in Australia after COVID-19 shutdown, has Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the cast ensemble.

Actor Luke Bracey is heading to Australia to join the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic as the rock legend’s best friend, Jerry Schilling.

Austin Butler is portraying The King in the forthcoming project, with Tom Hanks set to play his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and now “Hacksaw Ridge” star Bracey has been added to the line-up, reports Variety.

Schilling became one of the “Suspicious Minds” hitmaker’s closest friends after playing American football together as kids, and he was a fixture in his entourage before becoming a music manager for a variety of acts, including The Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis and even Elvis’ daughter, singer Lisa Marie Presley, later in life.

Alex Pettyfer previously portrayed Schilling in 2016’s movie “Elvis & Nixon“.

Also featured in Luhrmann’s first feature film since 2013’s “The Great Gatsby” are Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell, who have been cast as Elvis’ parents, Gladys and Vernon.

Pre-production in Queensland, Australia had to be paused back in March when Hanks and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson, contracted COVID-19 as the pandemic shut down the global entertainment industry for months.

Cast and crew are now set to kick off filming on September 23.