Khloe Kardashian Cries Non-Stop Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending, Kris Jenner Says

The ‘Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian’ host allegedly ‘is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying’ since it is announced that their reality TV show will end in 2021.

Khloe Kardashian seemingly can’t really accept the fact that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will come to an end in 2021. In a new interview, Kris Jenner reveals to Ryan Seacrest that Khloe “hasn’t stopped crying” since they announced the news.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying,” she shared with the “American Idol” host during her appearance on Ryan’s “On Air With Ryan Seacrest”. “[Khloe] is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. She’s been so sweet and emotional about it.”

Kris, however, noted that the show’s cancellation wasn’t the end of everything. “There is so much more life to live and we’re going to have the best time doing what we do,” she added. “It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie, it’s been very emotional.”

Although their long-running reality show is set to end soon, the Kardashian-Jenner family has found a plan to continue to dominate screens as they plan to launch a media company. According to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, the stars, including Kris and siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, could land a big streaming deal within a year.

“There’s more money in streaming. And it’s global,” said a source, hinting they have their eyes on either Netflix, Apple or Amazon. In addition to shopping past seasons of the show, an insider close to the family claimed they’re even mulling starting “their own media company” in the near future though they allegedly focused on “taking some time off” prior to jumping to another project.

Kim announced the end of an era via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, revealing the show, which debuted on E! in 2007, will shut down after two more seasons. Addressing fans, Kim said, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.”

The SKIMS founder also thanked producer Ryan and his E! team for “documenting our lives.” She wrote, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”