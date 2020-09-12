Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko TWERKS Her Pregnant Belly!! (Video)

We all know women who like to twerk their booty – but have you ever seen a pregnant woman twerk her belly?

Yesterday comedian Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Hart did exactly that – albeit accidentally, MTO famous comedian husband Kevin Hart.

The lovely Eniko Hart decided to show off her baby bump in cut-off Fabletics workout gear while advertising the clothing on Insta Stories Friday.

The 36-year-old said with a small laugh: ‘I can’t wait to drop this belly so I can wear these comfortably but I just had to show you this color.’

During the commercial, she inadvertently “twerked” her belly. Folks on Twitter quickly pointed out that Eniko appeared to be bouncing or twerking her belly on purpose in the video.

Watch:

Eniko is a paid brand ambassador for Fabletics, which movie star Kate Hudson co-founded with Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg.

‘Hey, guys, so it’s time for some unboxing for September. I know it’s been awhile but I have to show you all this amazing color that I’m absolutely loving,’ she dished.

‘This mustard is so dope. These leggings are the high-waisted PureLuxe minimal legging. I love it ‘cause it’s really kinda seamless – like you can look at the back, there’s no lines. It literally like sculpts the body, which I am dying for,’ said she.