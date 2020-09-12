Kelly Clarkson Spills Reason Why She Is Unable to Be Truly Open About Her Shocking Divorce

Instagram

The ‘American Idol’ alum, who filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June, also talks about whether she has been using the failed romance for songwriting inspiration.

Pop star Kelly Clarkson has no plans to spill all the details behind her shock divorce from Brandon Blackstock because she is determined to protect their children.

The “Stronger” hitmaker stunned fans in June by moving to end her almost seven-year marriage to the music manager, the father of her six-year-old daughter River, and four-year-old son Remington, but the singer and talk show host insists she won’t be airing her dirty laundry in public.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this (divorce) in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” Clarkson tells the Los Angeles Times.

“I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

During the union, Clarkson also served as stepmother to Blackstock’s two older children from a previous relationship, and she admits they are all still trying to adjust to the new normal.

“There are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss…,’ imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm,” she said of their kids.

“It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

However, that doesn’t mean Clarkson hasn’t been using the failed romance for songwriting inspiration – and fans will probably just have to read between the lines whenever she releases her next album, which she has already teased as her “most personal” yet.

“It’s funny, I actually told my therapist recently, ‘I have no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life change, like a divorce, that doesn’t have some kind of an outlet,’ ” she recalled.

“Even from my childhood, my mum told me I had a problem expressing my emotions and all these things when I was really young and that I should start writing. So that’s me expressing it. I usually leave it in the songs and that’s usually my therapy.”

Clarkson released her last album, “Meaning of Life”, in 2017.