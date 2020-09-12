John Worsfold issues prickly response to frustrated Essendon fans after latest horror show

Outgoing Essendon coach John Worsfold has fired back at critics of the club after being handed a 50-point loss by Port Adelaide in yet another horror outing.

Despite winning a rare first quarter, just its third in 2020, Essendon was outscored 71-16 the rest of the way, with the ladder-leaders running out 11. 13. (79) to 4. 5. (29) winners at the Adelaide Oval.

Worsfold and the club has been battered from pillar to post from both past players and fans, with the reality of yet another year without a finals appearance sinking in.

The usually composed Worsfold gave a prickly response to reporters who asked him what his response to the frustrated Bombers faithful would be after the loss.

“I understand that Essendon people think that Essendon should be better, but they’ve also got to understand that the competition challenges clubs now to work to the same rules,” he said.

Worsfold’s Bombers had no answer to the AFL’s ladder-leaders after a spirited opening quarter effort (Getty)

“No one team has any more right to be successful quicker than any other team, just because they’re a big-name club.

“You’ve got to knuckle down and commit to doing the work and good clubs will do that and come out of it with success.”

Worsfold once again pointed to the club’s injury toll, defiantly suggesting that the Bombers had taken it up to the Power for “big parts” of the game.

“From what I’ve seen in my time in football, inexperienced teams struggle to compete against very experienced teams for the course of a full game,” he said.

“Big parts of the game we took it right up to them, but their class was too much in the end.

Essendon’s much-publicised handover from Worsfold (L) to Ben Rutten (R) has been heavily-criticised (Getty)

“You’re talking about a team that is right in the premiership window in terms of age and experience and they don’t travel at the moment, they’re living at home and they’re playing a very inexperienced team that is trying to learn and trying to learn without the opportunity to really train together.

“The facts are that we’re well below what we want to be, but that’s through a lot of factors other than understanding what we’re trying to do and committing to it. That’s not the reason for where we’re at.

“Pretty much all year we’ve had seven or eight of our first 22 out of the team.”

Star forward Joe Daniher returned after being rested against Geelong, but failed to kick a goal, missing badly with his only set-shot of the match.

Worsfold suggested that while Daniher and fellow forward Jake Stringer are playing, that the fans were likely to see the best of the pair in 2021, rather than this season.

Worsfold wants Essendon fans to be patient with the likes of Joe Daniher and Jake Stringer (Getty)

“Tonight at least we had Daniher out there, but we know he is going to be starting to work back to his best footy next year,” he said.

“This year was about just getting him back playing and he’s had to do that without any match practice and without much training. There’s a lot of factors to take into account.

“I’m really confident that if Essendon stick to what they’re working on and what they believe in together and pull it all together, we’ll see where they’re at, but we haven’t had the chance to see that all year.”

After a slow first quarter, which saw them score just one goal, Port Adelaide ramped up the pressure in a match-turning second quarter.

Travis Boak was once again among Port Adelaide’s best in the dominant win over the Bombers (Getty)

Ken Hinkley’s side kicked five unanswered goals to put the result virtually beyond doubt in the driving rain, taking a 28-point lead into the main break.

Following a dour third quarter, the Power kicked four final quarter goals to run out comfortable winners.

The Power outscored the Bombers 340-283 in disposals, 45-32 in inside 50s, 66-44 in marks in a thoroughly dominant display.

The dominance was led by the midfield, with Tom Rockliff (31 disposals), Ollie Wines (28) and Travis Boak (26) all imperious through the middle.

Port Adelaide will finish its home and away season with a clash against Collingwood on the final night of the season, while Essendon faces Melbourne next Saturday.