Jesse Hogan plays starring role as Fremantle’s forward line puts Kangaroos to the sword

A four-goal haul from Jesse Hogan has headlined yet another impressive performance from Fremantle in a monster win over the Kangaroos.

In a battle of two teams that will miss the eight, the Dockers put North Melbourne to the sword, kicking their biggest score of the season to run out 15. 9. (99) to 5. 5. (35) winners at Metricon Stadium.

Goalless through five matches this season, Hogan broke his duck in spectacular fashion, leading the Dockers in goal-kicking ahead of Matt Taberner, Michael Walters and Lachlan Schulz who each added three goals.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir suggested that a big haul had been coming for Hogan after he had played a selfless role in the team’s forward setup.

Hogan was a part of a Dockers’ forward line that was firing on all cylinders against the Kangaroos (Getty)

“Against Melbourne I thought he executed his role really well with defensive pressure and set up some goals for his teammates, so that was really positive,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“My comment to him during the week was to just stick at it, play both sides of the ball and your opportunities and goals will come, and they did today for him.

“It definitely gives him confidence that he can still play really well at the level, confidence that he’s building his game and adding layers to his game.

“I’ve known what he can do, to be honest. I think we saw glimpses of him at his best when he first came back.

“There was a game against the Gold Coast where I think he took marks, he didn’t kick a goal but his forward craft was still there.

The Kangaroos were unable to get anywhere near a win for Todd Goldstein’s 250th AFL match (Getty)

“This just reinforces what I believe in him to be honest.”

The feel-good factor coming out of Fremantle’s camp was a stark contrast to another dour day for the Kangaroos, with coach Rhyce Shaw declaring that his side was below AFL standard at the moment.

The Dockers won clearances (29-23), dominated contested (+28) and uncontested possession (+72), and had a whopping 52-35 advantage in inside 50s.

The Dockers, who are out of finals contention, moved up to 12th place on the ladder with a 7-9 win-loss record, having won three of its past five matches..

The result was North Melbourne’s seventh straight defeat, with the Kangaroos failing to give veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein the celebration he deserved as he reached the 250-match milestone.