Japan’s Suga seeks solid communications with Asian neighbors By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga waves after a debate for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election

TOKYO () – Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely expected to succeed Shinzo Abe as prime minister, said on Saturday he wanted to promote diplomacy that enables solid communications with Asian neighbors, including China and South Korea.

Suga made the comment at a televised debate with rival candidates for a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Monday to replace Abe as party chief. The winner is virtually assured to become prime minister because of the LDP’s parliamentary majority.

Abe said last month he would resign due to ill health.

