Japan’s Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Liberal Democratic Party debates in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is set to become next prime minister, said on Sunday there was no limit to the bonds the government can issue to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Only when we have economic growth can we push through fiscal reform. What’s most important is to create jobs and protect businesses,” Suga said in a television programme.

“I don’t think so,” he said, when asked if there was a limit to bond issuance. “What’s important now is to current (economic) conditions,” he added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR