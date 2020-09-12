Japan’s Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue By

© . Liberal Democratic Party debates in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is set to become next prime minister, said on Sunday there was no limit to the bonds the government can issue to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Only when we have economic growth can we push through fiscal reform. What’s most important is to create jobs and protect businesses,” Suga said in a television programme.

“I don’t think so,” he said, when asked if there was a limit to bond issuance. “What’s important now is to current (economic) conditions,” he added.