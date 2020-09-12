Japan’s Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue By

© . Liberal Democratic Party debates in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is set to become next prime minister, said on Sunday there was no limit to the bonds the government can issue to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Only when we have economic growth can we push through fiscal reform. What’s most important is to create jobs and protect businesses,” Suga said in a television programme.
“I don’t think so,” he said, when asked if there was a limit to bond issuance. “What’s important now is to current (economic) conditions,” he added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.