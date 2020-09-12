Jane Fonda Hates Dressing Up for Red Carpet

Instagram

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ actress says she never enjoyed parading on a red carpet, suggesting the cancellation of A-list events amid pandemic is a blessing in disguise.

Jane Fonda doesn’t care if she never sets foot on a red carpet again.

The “Grace and Frankie” star opens up to InStyle magazine about how she’s been coping during the Covid-19 crisis – and for the veteran actress, the cancellation of premieres and A-list events has been a blessing in disguise.

When asked if she misses getting dressed up and heading out, she insists “no,” explaining, “I don’t care if I ever do that again. I don’t enjoy it; I never have.”

“Last fall, I vowed that I would never buy another article of clothing, and I haven’t,” Fonda adds.

However, the 82-year-old is looking forward to the pandemic passing so she can re-start her climate change activism, explaining, “Well, there’s a lot to protest right now, so I can’t wait to be able to protest in person… And also to get arrested!”

The star, who recently released her new tome “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action“, has been arrested five times while protesting on Fire Drill Fridays – a movement to get people involved in advocating for environmental change.