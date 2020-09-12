James Tedesco set to sign Sydney Roosters contract extension

James Tedesco is set to be rewarded for his outstanding performances over the last few seasons with a bumper contract from the Sydney Roosters.

According to Daily Telegraph reports, the fullback will join the likes of Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Titans recruit David Fifita among the highest paid players in the NRL.

The contract is understood to be a five-year deal which will net Tedesco in the ballpark of $1.2 million per season.

After playing a starring role in back-to-back premierships for the Roosters in 2018 and 2019, as well as back-to-back Origin triumphs for New South Wales, Tedesco has vaulted himself into the upper echelon of NRL stars.

Tedesco’s ascension into bona fide superstar status was reflected in this year’s NRL players’ poll, with 49 percent of players voting him as the best player in the competition.

Tedesco was voted the best player in the competition by 49 percent of his peers this season (Getty)

The 27-year-old eclipsed Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith, who had led the poll over the previous two seasons.

The Roosters are understood to want the contract settled with Tedesco prior to November, and his father John suggested that a deal is not too far off.

“We’re just sorting out the new management agreement,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“Then it’s a matter and having a coffee with (Roosters chairman) Nick Politis and getting it done.

“It’s not too far off. You look at (Daly) Cherry-Evans and (Jason) Taumalolo with their lifetime contracts.

“That’s what James is looking at. That’s definitely what he wants. He loves the Roosters and everything about the club.”