Ivan Soldo confirmed ACL rupture, Richmond Tigers news

Richmond has been dealt a cruel blow on the eve of a finals campaign, with the club confirming ruckman Ivan Soldo has ruptured both his ACL and medial ligament.

Soldo was forced off the field after his left knee bent awkwardly in a marking contest in Richmond’s Round 17 win over Geelong.

The club will seek surgical opinions for the 24-year-old big man next week.

Richmond’s General Manager of Football Performance, Tim Livingstone said he was disappointed for the improving ruckman who played a big role in last year’s premiership.

“Ivan has had another outstanding season, and we commend him for his 14 AFL games this year. As a team, we’re disappointed for him to sustain a long-term injury,” he said in a club statement.

Soldo competes against Geelong star Tom Hawkins in Richmond’s win over the Cats on Friday night (Getty)

“As we always do with our people, in tough times we rally around them like family, and we’ll continue to support Ivan in the coming days and months throughout his recovery journey.

“He’s a wonderful player for us, but more importantly, he’s a wonderful person to have as part of our Club. We wish him well in his recovery, and we will be with him every step of the way.”

Soldo’s injury as well as Callum Coleman-Jones’ season-long suspension means that Mabior Chol will be the back-up for Toby Nankervis, with untried youngster Bigoa Nyuon the other potential ruck option for the Tigers.

In addition to the Soldo injury, Richmond also confirmed that star forward Tom Lynch had sustained a hamstring strain.