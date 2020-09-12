IG Model Bria Myles Is Going VIRAL . . . Twitter’s Calling Her SEXIEST Woman Alive!!

Instagram model Bria Myles is trending all over social media this morning, has learned. Bria, who has been one of Instagram’s top models for over a decade is back in the news again.

She’s trending because of a new video she released – showing just how great she looks. Bria is now 36 years old – and she’s still at the top of her game.

Here’s the video that has Bria doing numbers:

LINK TO BRIA MYLES VIDEO – IN POOL

Before Bria started her career in modeling, she was a back-up dancer for the Ying Yang Twins and R. Kelly, when they used to perform on Los Angeles-based talk shows.

Bria sky-rocketing career began in 2007 when she appeared in the music video for “Brand New” by Rhymefest and Kanye West. Of course, after her debut appearance, the world wanted more of her and her curves! That’s when she began to turn heads and more people wanted to work with her.

Eventually, she became one of the most sought after models in the game. She’s also dated some really big celebrities – like Drake and Meek Mill.

